Cash handout should be made swiftly

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Christopher Hui today said that he shares the community’s views that the $10,000 cash handout should be disbursed quickly.

Mr Hui made the statement when speaking with reporters before attending a Legislative Council meeting.

He said: "Regarding the cash handout, definitely I share the community’s view that the speedier, the better.

"That’s why I think I have been working also with my colleagues to see if there is any room for further expedition of the process."

Responding to queries about whether his background in the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment & Progress of Hong Kong will have any impact on his new post, Mr Hui said his previous role helped him to understand Hong Kong better.

"My involvement in a political party previously enabled me to have a better understanding of the overall situation in Hong Kong, which I am sure will enable me to better perform my role now."