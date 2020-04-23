Holding centre operations enhanced

The Government today said it is fine-tuning operations at the holding centre for test results at the Regal Oriental Hotel.

Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi made the statement this afternoon at a press briefing.

“I think as the operation started only just yesterday so there must be some fine-tuning ongoing.

“In terms of preventing people from leaving their rooms or leaving the hotel, there are a number of measures which have been implemented.

“First of all, there are people at the front desk and also Police at the entrance of the hotel to prevent people from leaving the hotel.

“Apart from preventing people from leaving the hotel, there are also clear instructions for those people who have to stay in the hotel that they are supposed to stay in their rooms, and it is in fact against the law to leave their rooms.”

Dr Chui pointed out the Government understands that people may be anxious to know their COVID-19 test results and that it would continue to remind them of the importance of staying in their rooms.

He also said communication can be improved and that people can call the hotel’s front desk or the Department of Health for enquiries.

“I think if that can be improved, perhaps there’s much less or no need for them to leave their rooms for such enquiries.”