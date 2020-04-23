2 COVID-19 cases confirmed

(To watch the full media briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Centre for Health Protection today announced that it is investigating two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The newly reported cases involve two males aged 27 and 58. Both of them travelled during the incubation period.

Epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on confirmed cases are ongoing.

In another case linked to a COVID-19 patient, the centre said it will quarantine service apartment cleaners and carry out coronavirus testing on workers at a dentist’s office.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan explained at a press briefing that such precautionary measures must be taken after the male patient, case number 1036, visited a dentist once he completed home quarantine.

While the patient also visited a barber shop, Dr Chuang noted that the risk of infection to workers there is low because they all wore masks and their contact with the patient was minimal.

“Concerning case number 1036, after he finished home quarantine, he did visit a few places and we are concerned. First, he visited a dentist on April 9 and second, he visited a barber shop on April 21.

“There is a slight risk for transmission to other people. He did wear a mask and all the people who served him had worn full personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Because he visited the dentist around 14 days ago, he was already past one incubation period. So we will arrange for those healthcare workers who had cared for him to be tested.

“And for the barber shop, the risk for (staff) to become (COVID-19) cases is still very low. I mean their contact (with the patient) was minimal as (they all) had masks on.”

Dr Chuang emphasised that those who cleaned the patient’s apartment will be placed under quarantine because they are at a higher risk of catching COVID-19.

“He also had a few (service apartment) cleaners in his room to help with cleaning. We consider those three cleaners (as being) at the highest risk, so we will put them under quarantine.”

The centre urged the public to maintain an appropriate social distance from other people and go out less to reduce the chance of coming into contact with infected people.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.