Co-operation needed for innovation

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Alfred Sit today said that different sectors have to co-operate to further boost innovation in Hong Kong.

Speaking to reporters a day after he was appointed, Mr Sit said Hong Kong has many talented people who are committed to promoting innovation and technology.

“The problem we have now is that we have very good innovative people and innovative products, but we need to co-operate with different trades, so that we can accredit the products and then have the products commercialised.

“So for the whole process we need to have more input, more promotion, so that we have more co-operation among all the sectors in the trade.”

Mr Sit also pointed out that the Government can provide opportunities for people to test out their products.

“We can give people the opportunity to make use of the good system in the Government to have the products put up for trial. That is my strength.”