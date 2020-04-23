Caspar Tsui to engage community

Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui today said he looked forward to engaging all sectors of the community, including the district councils in future.

During a media session before attending the Legislative Council meeting, Mr Tsui noted that the district councils enabled the Government to work closely with the community.

"In terms of district issues, I do not think there is that much of a difference in terms of the political spectrum, whether you are a pan-democrat or pro-establishment. The most important thing is we, as the Government, need to work closely with the community, and the district councils are an important part of that channel."

He added that more funding needed to be set aside to help the community fight COVID-19.

"Under the current pandemic situation a lot of district activities have been suspended. There is also a need to reserve more funding for the fight against the virus. So we are not taking money away from the district councils, we are also using the money in the community as well."