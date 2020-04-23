Patrick Nip honoured with new post

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip said he is honoured to lead the civil service in continuing to perform their duties in a professional, impartial and politically neutral manner.

Mr Nip made the statement today when speaking with reporters.

He said: “As a political appointee, a cabinet reshuffle is not an uncommon phenomenon and actually every political appointee is always prepared for that.

“The most important thing is that we support the Chief Executive in implementing her policy blueprint. For whatever the movement that's appropriate, we would be happy to do so.”

He said his new job is very challenging and meaningful.

“I would dedicate myself to do the job especially in this challenging time to lead the civil service.”

Mr Nip also said that Chief Executive Carrie Lam and recent press statements have been very clear about the Government’s stance on Article 22 in the Basic Law and the position of the Central People’s Government Liaison Office in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

“If you look at the government papers during different periods, the interpretation or the Government's position on the matter, the presentation may not be very clear, and apparently inconsistent.

“But now I think the issue on the status and position of the Central People's Government Liaison Office in the Hong Kong SAR is very clear, as laid down in the press statements and also as explained by the Chief Executive and the relevant officials.”

He added that the change in his position had nothing to do with the incident relating to Basic Law Article 22.