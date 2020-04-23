Caspar Tsui meets trade union reps

Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui (right) meets representatives from trade unions to exchange views on the enhancement of the Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Property Management Sector.

Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui today met representatives from trade unions affiliated to the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions to discuss the enhancement of the Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Property Management Sector under the Anti-epidemic Fund.

Mr Tsui exchanged views with the Hong Kong General Union of Security & Property Management Industry Employees, the Hong Kong Environmental Services and the Logistics & Cleaning Employees Association.

The participants welcomed the Government’s initiative of launching the support scheme and considered that it could effectively support frontline workers of the property management sector in fighting the epidemic.

They also proposed enhancements to the support scheme so that buildings other than the private residential blocks may also be benefitted.

Mr Tsui said the Government will proactively respond to public views on improving the scheme to benefit frontline property management workers who have been working hard in these difficult times.

He said the Government will extend the scheme to cover industrial and commercial buildings and adjust the funding cap for these buildings.

"We will continue to adhere to the principles of simplicity, quick disbursement of funds and better loose than tight, in processing relevant applications."

The Home Affairs Department will announce the details of the second phase of the support scheme shortly.

The scheme’s first phase remains open for applications.

As of April 22, the Property Management Services Authority, which has been implementing the scheme, has received more than 8,100 applications. Over 1,800 applications have been approved, involving subsidies of more than $63 million and benefitting over 14,000 building blocks.

The application deadline for the scheme has been extended to May 31.

Eligible property management companies and owners’ organisations which have not applied are reminded to submit their applications to the authority as soon as possible.

For details, contact the authority at 3696 1156 or 3696 1166 or visit its website.