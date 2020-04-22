Courts to resume in May

The Judiciary today announced all court proceedings will resume as safely as circumstances permit from May 4.

Court and tribunal registries will reopen in stages from May 6, including the registries of the Court of Final Appeal and the High Court.

Having regard to the public health situation and the need for social distancing, court business will initially be conducted under a reduced capacity.

The Judiciary will continue to put in place appropriate preventive and crowd management measures.

The measures include requiring all people entering judiciary premises to undergo temperature checks and wear face masks.

They also include putting in place queuing, ticketing and triage systems, designated entry and exit points as well as admission control to limit the number of court users entering and remaining on judiciary premises.

To maintain social distancing, chessboard seating arrangements will continue to be adopted in courtrooms and court lobbies will reduce seating capacity by half.

Additionally, capacity limits will be set for areas such as court registries and accounts offices to avoid crowding.