HA begins using rapid virus tests

The Hospital Authority today began using rapid tests to check for COVID-19 at its hospitals.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, the authority’s Chief Manager (Quality & Standards) Dr Lau Ka-hin said these rapid tests could produce results in one to two hours.

Dr Lau said: “This test is used now on accident and emergency department patients because we don’t want to keep these patients in accident and emergency departments for a long period.

“When we used the previous test, patients needed to wait for six to eight hours."

Aside from patients in accident and emergency departments, Dr Lau added the test could also be used on patients who need results quickly.

“For example, when a patient has emergency surgery, we want to know the status of the patient, whether the patient has caught coronavirus."