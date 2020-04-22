Extra transport allowance set

Recipients of the Individual-based Work Incentive Transport Subsidy (I-WITS) will receive a one-off extra allowance after the passage of the Appropriation Bill 2020, the Government announced today.

The extra allowance was proposed in the 2020-21 Budget and would be disbursed one month after the bill’s passage at the earliest.

Eligible recipients are those whose I-WITS applications were made in the applicable period - from the first day of the month in which the bill is passed to the date of the bill’s passage, and six calendar months before that month.

New applicants or previous I-WITS recipients who have yet to submit applications in the applicable period should do so on or before the date of the bill’s passage to be eligible for the extra allowance.

The extra allowance will be the average monthly amount of approved months payable to the applicants in their I-WITS applications which were most recently submitted in the applicable period and eventually approved.

