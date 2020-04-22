Officials issue departure statements

The four departing principal officials issued statements today.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said he was honoured to have served in the post for nearly three years.

He said: "I have had the chance to work with outstanding government colleagues to safeguard the core values of the civil service, and to overcome different challenges to draw up various initiatives under the civil service pay and welfare portfolios. Setting up Chinese medicine clinics for civil servants and putting a cap on the payroll cost of increments are noteworthy examples of these measures which benefited our civil servants. Meanwhile, the planning of the civil service college and the Disciplined Services Grade Structure Review are also in full swing.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank each of the dedicated civil servants, stakeholders and those who all along have supported the civil service."

Mr Law also hoped civil servants would fully support the new secretary.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said that as a politically appointed official of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, he has served the Hong Kong citizens in various areas.

Mr Lau noted that his successor is younger and possesses leadership skills, adding that he is confident the new secretary will be competent for the post.

"I would like to thank the Chief Executive, colleagues and government staff for working hand in hand with me over the years. I would also like to thank the stakeholders for their support and encouragement, which facilitated the development of various policies."

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau said it was his greatest honour to have the opportunity to serve the people of Hong Kong in the past 40 years.

He said: "There is a time for everything, and my departure at the age of 70 is a memorable milestone.

"During my tenure, I would not have been able to promote the development of policy portfolios under the Financial Services & the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) without the support and assistance rendered by the Chief Executive, the Financial Secretary, my colleagues in the political team, the financial regulators, fellow civil servants, in particular my teammates in the FSTB, and the many interlocutors in the Legislative Council and the markets."

Mr Lau also wished his successor the best as he brings fresh impetus to the bureau.

While Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang said he respected the decision made by the Chief Executive and was willing to leave his current post.

He added that he had no regrets joining the political team and serving as Secretary for Innovation & Technology.

"During my tenure, I had the support of my team in driving innovation and technology development and securing breakthroughs in developing the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop and cross-boundary remittance of science and technology funding. I am also glad to see Hong Kong's innovation and technology ecosystem vibrant and growing."

Mr Yang also thanked his colleagues, stakeholders and the media for their staunch support over the years.