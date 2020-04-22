5 Principal Officials appointed

The State Council, on the recommendation by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, today approved the appointment of five principal officials.

They are Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip, Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang, Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Christopher Hui and Secretary for Innovation & Technology Alfred Sit.

On the new appointments, Mrs Lam said she has no doubt that they are competent for their new posts and would lead their respective policy bureaus to rise to the challenges in serving the community.

The State Council also approved the removal of Joshua Law from the post of Secretary for the Civil Service, Lau Kong-wah from the post of Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Nip from the post of Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs, James Lau from the post of Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury, Nicholas Yang from the post of Secretary for Innovation & Technology and Mr Tsang from the post of Director of Immigration.

Mrs Lam emphasised that the departing principal officials have served Hong Kong and the Government with integrity and dedication and extended her sincere thanks for their valuable contributions.

