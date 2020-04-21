AFCD facilities remain closed

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department (AFCD) today announced that its barbecue sites and campsites in country parks will be closed until May 7.

It made the decision in light of the latest development of the COVID-19 epidemic and to reduce social contact.

All of these sites have been closed since 6pm on March 28.

During the closure of these facilities, no one should carry out barbecuing or camping activities in country parks.

AFCD staff will step up patrols of the sites and violation of relevant regulations may be subject to prosecution.

In the past two weeks, AFCD took enforcement action against 34 people who carried out barbecuing or camping activities in country parks.

The department will continue to closely monitor the situation and review the arrangement as appropriate.

For the latest updates on facilities in country parks, visit the Enjoy Hiking website.