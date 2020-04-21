Police welcome warning to RTHK

Police today welcomed the Communications Authority’s decision that Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) should be seriously warned regarding complaints against an episode of its programme Pentaprism broadcast on November 20, 2019.

Police said it had taken note of the press release issued by the authority on April 20 about its decision.

The authority found that the host’s remarks made in the programme were irresponsible and could be regarded as hate speech with the effect of inciting hatred against Police.

The remarks were also unfair to and were capable of adversely affecting Police’s reputation.

The authority took the view that the complaints in respect of accuracy, incitement of hatred and fairness were substantiated and decided that RTHK should be seriously warned.

Since the anti-extradition bill protests in June last year, rumours have been circulating to defame and smear Police in an attempt to disrupt its relations with the community, the force said.

Police reiterated that they are willing to accept criticisms which are constructive and based on goodwill, but they do not accept inaccurate or misleading reports and remarks, and will follow up as appropriate.