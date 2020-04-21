Recovered patient has low viral load

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

A patient who recovered from COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus again has a low viral load, the Centre for Health Protection said today.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan told a media briefing this afternoon that the patient mainly stayed at home after he was discharged from the hospital.

Dr Chuang said the patient does not have many close contacts because his family members are taking precautionary measures.

“His parents, they’re staying in a hotel. Because they’re worried and asked him to get tested again to see if he’s really clear of the virus, that’s why he was checked to be positive.

“And also, from our communication with the virologist, the numbers suggest it’s not a high viral load.”

Dr Chuang added the patient’s family members have had minimal contact with him and will be tested for the virus as a precaution.

Additionally, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test used to check for the virus is very sensitive, the Hospital Authority said.

Its Chief Manager (Quality & Standards) Dr Lau Ka-hin told reporters at the media briefing that the test could show positive results if there is a small amount of residual virus.

Dr Lau said: “In this case, the patient was admitted because of a weakly positive result of a PCR test.

“After admission, he was seen by different experts, including a pediatrician, an infectious disease expert as well as a microbiologist.

“They all agreed that because of the very low value of the PCR test, it means there’s a very small amount of residual virus, which has a very low risk of infection.”

