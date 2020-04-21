RTHK editorial review urged

Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) must conduct a full review of its editorial oversight for one of its programmes.

The Commerce & Economic Development Bureau made the statement in response to media enquiries on the Communications Authority’s decision regarding complaints against an episode of the Pentaprism television programme broadcast on November 20, 2019.

It noted that the authority's decision took the view that the programme was in breach of various provisions in the Generic Code of Practice on Television Programme Standards, including contents containing inaccurate and distorted information without conducting any fact-checking, and involving hate speech.

The authority has decided that RTHK should be seriously warned and be urged to more closely observe the relevant provisions.

The bureau said that the Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development took the view that this is a serious matter.

RTHK must promptly respond to the authority’s decision, including a full review of its editorial oversight of the programme production to avoid the recurrence of similar mistakes.

The Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development also stressed that RTHK must fully abide by its charter, duly meet its obligations as a public service broadcaster, strictly comply with relevant codes of practice issued by the authority and ensure that it meets professional standards.