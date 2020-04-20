Over $1.1b in subsidies approved

Over $1.1 billion in subsidies have been approved under the Retail Sector Subsidy Scheme of the first-round Anti-epidemic Fund, involving more than 14,000 applications.

The application period for the scheme ended on April 12 and about 93,000 applications from retailers were received. Most applications were from small-scale retail stores.

Application vetting and subsidy disbursement are expected to be completed within May, with the majority of eligible retailers receiving the subsidies by the end of this month.

For enquiries on vetting results, call 1836 111 or send an email.