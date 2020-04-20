Gov't supports cinema operators

The Cinemas Subsidy Scheme under the second round of the Anti-epidemic Fund is open for applications from today to April 30 to support cinema operators.

The scheme will provide a one-off subsidy of $100,000 per screen to each cinema licensed as a place of public entertainment with commercial operation in March. The maximum subsidy for a cinema circuit is $3 million.

Under the Anti-epidemic Fund, the Government will also provide rental assistance from May to the tenants of local creative landmark PMQ as well as subsidies to the printing and publishing sector for participation in the next Hong Kong Book Fair.