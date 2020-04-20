Voter registration to close May 2

The Registration & Electoral Office (REO) today appealed to people who have yet to register as geographical or functional constituency electors to submit their applications by May 2.

They need to register by the deadline to be able to vote in the 7th Legislative Council General Election.

Completed application forms can be posted to the REO at 13/F, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay.

Forms can also be faxed to 2891 1180, sent by email or submitted via the REO e-Form Upload Platform.

When submitting voter registration application forms, people should also provide telephone numbers and email addresses.

Due to the shortened service hours and closures of certain government facilities amid the epidemic, people who plan to submit applications by post should do so earlier to avoid missing the deadline.

Those who send the applications by email should check if they receive a confirmation email.

For applicants who submit their applications through the REO e-Form Upload Platform, they should take note of the application number generated by the system.

Call 2891 1001 for enquiries.