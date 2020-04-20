New niche applications set

More than 40,000 new niches at two columbaria in Tuen Mun and Fanling will open for applications from May 11, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department announced today.

Tsang Tsui Columbarium in Tuen Mun will provide 22,680 standard niches and 220 large niches, while Wo Hop Shek Columbarium in Fanling will provide 21,720 standard niches and 330 large niches for application.

The department said applicants should only file one application form to apply for either a large or standard niche for the same deceased person.

It said applicants have to fill in the particulars of at least three deceased people when applying for a large niche.

Since the type and number of niches available in the two columbaria are different, the chance of successful allocation varies, the department added.

The application deadline is June 10.

