Independent prosecutions assured

The Government today reiterated that investigations by law enforcement agencies and prosecutions by the Department of Justice are carried out in strict accordance with the law.

It made the statement in response to media reports and local and overseas comments made concerning the arrest and prosecution of a number of people accused of organising and participating in unauthorised assemblies.

It emphasised that as legal proceedings are on-going, it is inappropriate for anyone to comment on the cases as it would create a public discussion which may amount to a trial by the public.

It added that no one should embark upon baseless speculations as such accusations may be perceived as purporting to influence the proper discharge of public duties.

The statement noted that according to the Police Force Ordinance, Police have the duty to take lawful measures to arrest people based on sufficient evidence and according to the laws in force. The Police are duty-bound to handle every case in a fair, just and impartial manner.

It also pointed out that the Basic Law provides that the Department of Justice shall control criminal prosecutions free from any interference, and that prosecutors have always discharged such constitutional duty independently and professionally, without fear or favour.

No one should interfere or attempt to interfere with independent prosecutorial decisions which are based on an objective assessment of all admissible evidence and applicable laws, made strictly in accordance with the Prosecution Code which is available to the public.

The statement added that the rule of law is a core value in Hong Kong. Any unfair and unfounded allegation made to undermine and discredit the independent criminal justice system is vehemently refuted.