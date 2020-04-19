Gov't responds to media enquiries

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government (LOCPG) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an office set up in the Hong Kong SAR by the Central People's Government.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government made the statement today in response to media enquiries regarding the offices set up in the Hong Kong SAR by the Central People’s Government.

The Hong Kong SAR Government explained that the LOCPG is not "offices in the Hong Kong SAR set up by departments of the Central People's Government" as stated in Article 22(2) of the Basic Law.

It noted that the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Hong Kong SAR was established in the Hong Kong SAR according to Basic Law Article 13, while the Chinese People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison was stationed in the Hong Kong SAR by the Central People's Government according to Basic Law Article 14.