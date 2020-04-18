Arrests based on evidence

The Security Bureau said Police have the duty to take lawful measures for apprehending people when sufficient grounds exist.

The bureau issued the statement in response to media inquiries regarding a number of people arrested by Police today in connection with organising and participating in unauthorised assemblies.

It emphasised that under the Police Force Ordinance, Police have the duty to take lawful measures for apprehending all persons whom it is lawful to apprehend and for whose apprehension sufficient grounds exist.

The bureau noted that the relevant arrests were made based on evidence from investigations and strictly according to the laws in force.

It pointed out that in Hong Kong, everyone is equal before the law and that no one is above it nor can break it without facing consequences.

The bureau explained that if there is evidence that anyone violates the law, regardless of their status or background, they must face justice. No one has any special privileges.

Police will handle the case in a fair, just and impartial manner in accordance with the law, it added.