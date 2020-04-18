Temporary test centre suspension: HA

The Hospital Authority announced that its temporary COVID-19 test centre at AsiaWorld-Expo will be suspended from April 19 due to the declining number of inbound travellers.

Hospital Authority Chief Manager (Clinical Effectiveness & Technology Management) Dr Linda Yu explained at a press briefing this afternoon that the testing facility at AsiaWorld-Expo will be suspended from noon tomorrow to refocus manpower resources on hospital services.

She also noted that the authority will closely liaise with the Department of Health to arrange the transfer of inbound travellers with respiratory symptoms.

“For the closure of the Hospital Authority temporary testing centre at AsiaWorld-Expo, all the symptomatic cases will be referred to the Major Incident Control Centre and then diverted to respective services units - for example, the triage and test centres in our accident and emergency departments.





“And the Hospital Authority will also work with relevant departments including the Department of Health and Fire Services Department on the consequential arrangements on case referrals and transfers.”