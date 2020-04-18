2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating two additional COVID-19 cases, involving a four-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan told reporters at a press briefing in the afternoon that the girl had been to the UK during her incubation period.

She developed symptoms in the quarantine centre and was sent to the hospital for treatment

The man studies in the Philippines and returned to Hong Kong on April 17. He was asymptomatic.

Separately, in view of some recent cases involving people under home quarantine who tested positive for COVID-19 around the completion date of their quarantine, there will be a new arrangement on virus testing starting April 20.

Apart from requiring all asymptomatic inbound travellers to have their deep throat saliva (DTS) samples collected at the Department of Health's Temporary Specimen Collection Centre at the AsiaWorld-Expo for COVID-19 testing, the department will require another round of virus testing on a trial basis.

It will provide travellers with an extra specimen collection container for their collection of DTS samples during home quarantine.

They must collect their DTS sample by themselves on a designated date before the completion of the 14-day compulsory quarantine at home or a designated place.

They should arrange to hand in their specimens, either through their family or friends or the door-to-door specimen collection service.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.