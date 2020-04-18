Exam centres well prepared

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said all the examination centres for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) Examination are well prepared to provide a very safe environment for candidates to take the exams.

Mr Yeung made the statement when asked by reporters this morning about the arrangements schools have made to prepare for the DSE to be held on April 24.

He said: “In terms of the distance between the seats, in terms of all the procedures for cleansing, and also the detailed arrangements including the toilet arrangement and other things, all the schools, all the examination centres, are well prepared to provide a very safe environment for our candidates to take the examinations.”

Regarding school resumption, Mr Yeung said the Government has not made any firm decision nor set any deadline for schools to resume classes.