CE visits social security unit

Mrs Lam, as requested by a colleague, signs a copy of a book she wrote.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second right) encourages Social Welfare Department personnel who are handling a large number of applications and enquiries in relation to social security programmes amid the epidemic.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited a Social Welfare Department (SWD) field unit in Tseung Kwan O to encourage personnel who are handling social security applications amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Mrs Lam was briefed on the unit’s work in recent months, particularly the rising number of applications since early March.

The epidemic has brought financial difficulties to many people, she said, adding that this is a good time for social security programmes such as the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance and the Old Age Living Allowance to demonstrate their function as a social safety net.

Mrs Lam also noted the Government announced the second round of the Anti-epidemic Fund and other measures worth $137.5 billion last week to ease the plight of members of the public.

The Chief Executive thanked SWD staff for their tireless efforts in helping to provide people in need with cash subsidies as soon as possible.

She believed that the department would redeploy manpower and hire additional staff to address any further increase in workload and speed up the processing of applications.

"During the SARS period, I was the Director of Social Welfare and SWD colleagues' spirit of relieving people's burdens during difficult times made me proud. I encourage colleagues to assist people in need to apply for social security with empathy to help them overcome adversity.”