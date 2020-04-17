Mask makers urged to be cautious

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today called on companies that have joined the Local Mask Production Subsidy Scheme to be cautious in promoting themselves through the scheme.

Mr Yau made the remarks today in response to reporters’ enquiries on local mask manufacturers using the scheme to market their products.

“I would urge any of these companies to be very cautious in promoting themselves through the scheme because there will be a lot of misunderstanding created to the consumer market.”

He added that the Government has imposed very stringent requirements on the quality of surgical masks produced for the scheme, which should be of American Society for Testing & Materials Level 1 standard (ASTM Level 1).

“They also need to fulfil certain clean room production requirements. Only when they have produced certifications in these areas that we would formally engage them and procure (masks) from them. We are in this process.

“While giving some approvals-in-principle (to some applications), we also allow these successful applicants to go through this certification process to start formal production."

Production under the scheme could commence only when the companies meet those standards and essentially the masks should be produced for the Government, Mr Yau noted.

He added that all products sold in Hong Kong have to fulfil requirements under the Trade Descriptions Ordinance and the Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance.

“These are the prerequisites, irrespective of whether they are produced in Hong Kong or under any schemes. They need to be subject to these consumer protection (requirements).”

Mr Yau also noted that since late January, the Customs & Excise Department had conducted no less than 27,000 inspections, involving some 40 prosecutions and arrests.