4 new COVID-19 cases announced

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating four additional COVID-19 cases, involving three females and one male.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan told a media briefing in the afternoon that all four cases travelled from the UK to Hong Kong.

One of the cases involves a 55-year-old woman who developed symptoms in the UK.

The patient, a Hong Kong resident, developed a fever, cough and loss of taste and smell on March 17, Dr Chuang said.

“The fever and productive cough subsided two days later on March 19 and her loss of taste also subsided in late March.

“She came back on April 16, which is two weeks after her symptoms subsided, so I don’t think she came back to seek treatment.”