SJ backs Chief Justice's statement

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today emphasised that Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma had stated he has not experienced interference from Mainland authorities.

Speaking to the media at the Legislative Council, Ms Cheng called on the public to read the Chief Justice’s statement in response to a media report about Hong Kong’s judicial independence.

Ms Cheng said: "The Chief Justice stated that since his taking office in 2010, he has not encountered nor experienced any interference from the Mainland authorities in any shape or form that affects judicial independence, including the appointment of judges.

"Nothing is better than the direct evidence of the Chief Justice himself telling us that there is not any such interference."