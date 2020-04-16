Gov’t supports cultural sector

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today visited the Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC) to understand the implementation of the Support Scheme for Arts & Cultural Sector.

The HKADC launched the scheme in March and has already released $80,000 each to 42 HKADC Year Grantees, as well as $15,000 each to about 200 HKADC-funded events.

The HKADC will also release $15,000 to each non-HKADC-funded project and a maximum of $7,500 to each freelance arts worker.

Relevant applications have been open since March 20 and the council expects to begin releasing funds starting next week.

Meanwhile, freelance arts workers who have taught any interest class in a school or a subvented non-governmental organisation may apply for the schemes to be implemented under the second round of the Anti-epidemic Fund.

The Legislative Council Finance Committee will discuss the schemes tomorrow. Subject to the committee's approval, the relevant bureau and department will finalise the implementation details.

The Home Affairs Bureau said it hopes that the new relief measures can take care of the needs of the sector, adding that it will continue to join hands with the sector in this difficult time.