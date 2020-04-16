8 mask production lines approved

The Commerce & Economic Development Bureau today said that it has approved in principle eight production lines under the Local Mask Production Subsidy Scheme and will sign agreements with approved applicants.

The bureau made the announcement in response to a media report and emphasised that prior to signing the agreements, no subsidy has been disbursed to any applicant and procurement of certified masks has not yet started.

The bureau explained that the scheme’s policy objective, established under the Government’s Anti-epidemic Fund, is to provide subsidies to facilitate local mask production with the goal of stabilising mask supply as well as building up stock to meet contingency needs.

It noted that the scheme has attracted a considerable number of applications since its launch and many manufacturers have indicated their interest and are prepared to commence local mask production.

According to the scheme, applicants are required to state their target commencement date of supplying certified masks to the Government, and the date is one of the application criteria.

After approval in principle is given, the Government will sign an agreement with the approved applicant.

If the applicant cannot supply certified masks by the target commencement date, it may apply for an extension of not more than one month. Any extension beyond one month without exceptional reasons and full justifications would result in the subsidy’s revocation.

In other words, the exact date of the Government's procurement of certified masks supplied by a subsidised production line depends on when that production line can meet the requirements.

The bureau said for local masks produced outside the scheme, including those produced by an approved applicant before an agreement is signed, or those produced by the same company with a non-subsidised production line, manufacturers can make their own arrangements on testing and certification, sales or other matters.

It stressed that all masks sold in Hong Kong, whether they are produced locally or the production of which is subsidised by the Government, must comply with relevant legislations, such as the Trade Descriptions Ordinance and the Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance.

The bureau pointed out that due to concerns about difficulties faced by the elderly and underprivileged in buying masks, the Government has passed 3.5 million masks donated by various sectors to non-governmental organisations for their distribution to the elderly and underprivileged.

It added that the Government will continue to pass on donations in order to share resources with the community and fight the epidemic together.