Pharmacies help during COVID-19

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Community pharmacies have offered to help refill patient prescriptions during the COVID-19 epidemic, the Hospital Authority said today.

The authority’s Chief Manager (Clinical Effectiveness & Technology Management) Dr Linda Yu told a press briefing that community pharmacists suggested the initiative as many out-patient clinics had reduced services.

“For the community pharmacies helping the patients to refill their medication, it is actually a community pharmacists’ initiative. Because of COVID-19, many of our specialist out-patient clinics have reduced (service). So some of the stable patients can refill their medication through the programme.”

Dr Yu noted that a handful of hospitals had joined the programme.

“Currently, there are seven regional hospitals (which have) joined this initiative provided by the community pharmacies and the patients need to provide an admin fee to the pharmacy and the pharmacy can go to our hospitals and then help them to refill the medication.

“The pharmacy also provides a counselling service for the patient. It is up to the patient or their relatives to decide whether they want to join or not.”