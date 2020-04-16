1 COVID-19 case confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today announced it is investigating an additional case of COVID-19.

The new case involves a 19-year-old female overseas student who had a travel history during the incubation period.

Epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on the confirmed case are ongoing.

The centre urged the public to maintain an appropriate social distance from other people and go out less to reduce the chance of coming into contact with infected people.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.