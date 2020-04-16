Subdivided units task force set up

The Government today appointed 13 members to the Task Force for the Study on Tenancy Control of Subdivided Units for a term of 18 months.

The Chief Executive announced the establishment of the task force on January 14 as one of 10 new livelihood initiatives to enhance support for the grassroots and underprivileged.

William Leung will serve as the task force's chairman.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said Mr Leung has a distinguished record of community service as well as a wealth of experience in leading statutory and advisory bodies.

“I am confident that the task force will come up with holistic and objective recommendations under his able leadership."

The task force, comprising members from various sectors of the community, will study the feasibility and options for tenancy control of subdivided units.

The first meeting will tentatively be held in late April.

