Gov't rent concession set

The Government Property Agency is writing to eligible tenants under its purview to notify them of the implementation of the Government's latest rental concession measures.

In response to the challenges arising from the COVID-19 epidemic, the Chief Executive announced on April 8 a series of measures involving over $130 billion to help businesses stay afloat, keep workers in employment and relieve the financial burden of individuals and businesses.

One of the measures enhanced the rental reduction for eligible businesses or organisations renting government premises from 50% to 75% for April to September this year.

The scope of the enhanced 75% rental concession will also be expanded to benefit more businesses or organisations such as regulators' offices for public transport operators and advertising signboards leased by the agency.

Tenants of government premises that are required to completely cease operation due to the Government's implementation of anti-epidemic measures will receive a full rental waiver during the closure period.