Recyclers to get more rental aid

The maximum monthly rental subsidy for each recycler under the One-off Rental Support Scheme will be increased from $25,000 to $37,500, the Environmental Protection Department announced today.

To help the recycling industry cope with the current economic situation and operational difficulties due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Recycling Fund has allocated $50 million in additional funds to raise the scheme’s subsidy level.

The fund has now earmarked up to $250 million in total funding to fight the virus and help the recycling industry ride out difficult times.

On April 15, the Advisory Committee on Recycling Fund agreed to strengthen support under the scheme by increasing the rental assistance from 50% to 75% for the subsidy period from April to September.

The maximum monthly rental subsidy for each recycler will be increased to $37,500, while the maximum total rental subsidy for the 12 months will be increased from $300,000 to $375,000.

The scheme was launched last year to benefit about 500 street-corner recycling shops and 400 recycling sites.

In the face of current economic difficulties, the fund announced in February an extension of the subsidy period from six months to 12 months, lasting until September.

As of April 9, the scheme has approved 103 applications, involving subsidies of more than $20 million.

The application deadline for the scheme is September 30. Enquiries can be made to 2788 5658 or via email.