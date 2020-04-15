Fitness centre subsidy to launch

The Home Affairs Bureau today said a subsidy scheme will be launched under the Anti-epidemic Fund to provide relief to fitness centre operators to tide over the financial difficulties during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Fitness centres have had to suspend operation pursuant to the Prevention & Control of Disease (Requirements & Directions) (Business & Premises) Regulation.

The Fitness Centre Subsidy Scheme aims to provide a one-off subsidy of $100,000 to the operator of each affected fitness centre. More than 1,600 fitness centres are expected to benefit from the subsidy.

The bureau appealed to the Legislative Council Finance Committee for early approval of the subsidy.

It noted that it will maintain close liaison with the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China as well as national sports associations.

The bureau explained that it will take their views into account when finalising the scheme’s details to provide appropriate support to fitness centres and practitioners as early as possible.