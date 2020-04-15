Chief Justice responds to enquires
April 15, 2020
Since taking office in 2010, the Chief Justice has not at any stage encountered or experienced any form of interference by Mainland authorities with judicial independence in Hong Kong, including the appointment of judges.
Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma made the statement today in response to media enquiries arising from a report by Reuters dated April 14.
The statement also noted that judicial independence is guaranteed under the Basic Law and is a main component of the rule of law in Hong Kong.