4 COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today announced it is investigating four additional cases of COVID-19.

The new cases involve three men and a woman aged 22 to 60.

All of them had travelled during the incubation period and one is an overseas student.

The centre urged the public to maintain an appropriate social distance from other people.

They should go out less and avoid social activities to reduce the chance of coming into contact with infected people who may not present any symptoms.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.