Local Dengue case confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection today urged people to maintain strict environmental hygiene, mosquito control and personal protective measures both locally and during travel, after confirming a local Dengue fever case.

The case involves an 84-year-old man with underlying illnesses. He was found to have fever during a consultation at a general out-patient clinic in Yuen Long on April 3.

His deep throat saliva specimen tested negative for the COVID-19 virus on April 6.

He attended the Accident & Emergency Department of Pok Oi Hospital on April 7 due to persistent fever and was transferred to Tuen Mun Hospital on the same day.

His blood sample tested positive for dengue virus and he is now in a stable condition.

Initial enquiries revealed that the patient lives with his wife in Sung Shan New Village in Yuen Long. He had no travel history within the incubation period.

He regularly visited the backyard garden of another family member in the same village for farming. He said there were mosquitoes in the village and backyard garden, but he could not recall a history of mosquito bites.

His wife and other family members who live in the same village remain asymptomatic and are under medical surveillance.

The centre is continuing its epidemiological investigations.

It has conducted site visit and field investigations by questionnaire surveys at the patient's residence and delivered relevant health advice.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department’s vector investigations, surveillance and control are also ongoing.

People who have been to Sung Shan New Village with Dengue fever symptoms should call 2125 2374.