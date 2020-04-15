DSE exam set for Apr 24

The Government is confident that the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) Examination could be held on April 24.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung made the statement when explaining the arrangements for the DSE examination at a press conference today.

Mr Yeung said the Government understands that some DSE candidates are concerned about their safety.

He said measures will be taken to make sure that examination venues will be as safe as possible.

Exam candidates will have to wear masks, which have already been distributed, before entering the examination centres. Hand sanitisers will also be given to them.

If a candidate has a fever or upper respiratory tract symptoms, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

Additionally, more classrooms will be turned into examination centres and desks will be separated by at least 1.8m.

Mr Yeung said: “We are now confident that the exam could be held on April 24.

“We believe that with everyone’s effort and hopefully with the support of the community in trying to control the spread of the disease, we will be able to complete the DSE exam by the end of May.”