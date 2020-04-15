Civil service exams set

Prospective applicants for civil service posts can apply from tomorrow to sit the Common Recruitment Examination and Basic Law Test to be held on June 6 and 13, or another date within June if necessary.

The deadline for applications is April 29.

The Civil Service Bureau said applicants for civil service posts at the degree or professional level should have valid Common Recruitment Examination results.

All people applying for civil service jobs must take the Basic Law Test, and its result will be considered in assessing the candidate.

Applicants can choose to take any of the exam papers and the Basic Law Test in the coming examination.

In light of the evolving COVID-19 situation, the bureau will make new arrangements for the examination if the situation warrants and announce them on the webpage.

Precautionary measures will be taken to safeguard the health of candidates and invigilators including the setting up of body temperature screening at the entrance of the examination centres as well as requiring all candidates and invigilators to wear masks and widening the seat spacing among candidates.

The examination will be held on separate days if necessary to reduce the number of candidates in each examination centre to achieve social distancing.