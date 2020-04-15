Voter register checks suspended

The Registration & Electoral Office today announced that arrangements for the public inspection of electoral registers have been suspended until further notice.

The suspension is for inspections of the 2019 Final Register of Electors for the Geographical Constituencies, the Final Register of Electors for the Functional Constituencies and the Final Register of Voters for the Election Committee Subsectors.

The Court of Appeal handed down an injunction order on October 22 last year restraining the office from making available the electoral registers with linked information of electors' names and respective principal residential addresses for public inspection until the disposal of the judicial review application by the Junior Police Officers' Association.

The court handed down a judgment on April 8 to dismiss the association's application for judicial review.

The association made an application for appeal to the court today, seeking an urgent interim injunction to restrain the office from making available the electoral registers for public inspection. The court has granted an interim injunction order.

The office said it had earlier announced special arrangements for public inspection of the electoral registers, but it has to suspend such arrangements according to the interim injunction order.

Call 2891 1001 for enquiries.