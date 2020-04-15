Anti-epidemic subsidy extended

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (left) visits the Property Management Services Authority which runs the Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Property Management Sector.

The Home Affairs Department today announced that the Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Property Management Sector will be extended to cover industrial and commercial buildings.

The application deadline for the scheme will be extended to May 31 and related details will be announced later.

While visiting the Property Management Services Authority (PMSA) which runs the scheme, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said the Government pays close attention to the development of the epidemic and the property management sector’s needs.

“We hope the extension of eligibility of properties to industrial and commercial buildings can assist property management companies, owners' organisations and frontline property management workers in fighting the virus together.”

With the subsidy's coverage extended, stakeholders will have more time to prepare for their applications while reducing social contact.

The PMSA has stepped up manpower to process applications, the Home Affairs Department said, adding that it has so far received more than 6,800 applications, of which over 1,100 have been approved.

The approved applications involve subsidies of close to $40 million that will benefit over 11,600 building blocks, which account for more than 30% of private residential and composite buildings in Hong Kong.

