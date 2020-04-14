Hospital incident to be probed

(To watch the full media briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Hospital Authority has asked the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) to investigate why a negative pressure facility at Princess Margaret Hospital was briefly suspended.

The authority’s Chief Manager (Clinical Effectiveness & Technology Management) Dr Linda Yu made the statement at a press briefing today.

She said when contractors carried out repairs on the system, they found a problem with the router, which caused the brief suspension.

“For the nine other hospitals that use a similar router in their system to regulate the ventilation in negative pressure rooms, we have reminded EMSD that before they provide the investigation report, they need to pay attention to these hospitals that are using the same or similar systems so as to prevent further incidents like this.”

