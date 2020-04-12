New COVID-19 cases falling

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Centre for Health Protection today said the number of new COVID-19 cases is trending downward, but it is too early to say whether the epidemic is under control.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan told a press briefing that there were four confirmed cases today, of which three had a travel history.

"There is indeed a decreasing trend in the number of new cases in the past few days, and we can observe, even in the seven-day moving average, the number of cases has been on a decreasing trend.

"I cannot say that this is under control yet, because usually what is meant by under control is if we do not have any cases for at least one or two incubation periods. So it needs more than two weeks or a month to say if there are no cases, maybe it is under control.

"But in view of the global situation with so many outbreaks in other countries, I think it is indeed very difficult to bring the situation under control, because we continually have travellers from overseas. So we will definitely have new cases."

