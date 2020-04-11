Home confinee honesty urged

(To watch the full press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Centre for Health Protection today urged those allowed to quarantine at home for the final four days of the 14-day quarantine period to inform them if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan told a press briefing that these confinees under the new 10 plus four arrangement could infect their family members if they did not reveal their symptoms.

"Because the 10 plus four arrangement is for the close contacts, so we put them under medical surveillance for 28 days in total, including the 14 days in quarantine either in the camp or at home.

"Of course, if they do not tell us they are sick, it is difficult to monitor them. So I urge them to be aware of their symptoms. If they are sick and they do not tell us, they may infect their family members and the ones they love, so I hope they will tell us."