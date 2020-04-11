Green minibus drivers supported

All green minibus drivers are covered by the Employment Support Scheme, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said today.

Mr Chan made the remarks after atttending a radio programme this morning, adding that the Government will study alternatives to support green minibus drivers who are aged 65 or above and no longer have Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) accounts.

"For those employees of the green minibus operators, they are covered under the Employment Support Scheme because for green minibus operation, there is an employer and there are employees.

"Through the Employment Support Scheme, all these drivers will be covered. But of course, we all appreciate that there are drivers who are of age 65 or above. Because they do not have MPF accounts, I understand from the Secretary for Labour & Welfare that they will look into alternatives as to how to offer support to these green minibus drivers who are of age 65 or above."