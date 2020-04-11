HK residents back from Morocco

A total of 27 Hong Kong residents who left Morocco on a chartered flight arranged by the Chinese Embassy in the Kingdom of Morocco arrived in Guangzhou today.

Among them, 26 people subsequently took the coaches arranged by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to return to Hong Kong through the Shenzhen Bay Port and have arrived at AsiaWorld-Expo.

One Hong Kong resident chose to stay in Guangzhou for a 14-day isolation period for medical surveillance in accordance with the relevant requirements.